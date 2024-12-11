Hello User
Baroda vs T.B.C. Live Score: Quarter Final 1 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2024 to start at 11:00 AM

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:05 AM IST
Livemint

Baroda vs T.B.C. Live Score, Quarter Final 1 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2024

Venue : M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Baroda squad -
Bhanu Pania, Jyotsnil Singh, Shashwat Rawat, Shivalik Sharma, Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Atit Sheth, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ninad Rathva, Shubham Sharma, Mitesh Patel, Vishnu Solanki, Akash Singh, Bhargav Bhatt, Chintal Gandhi, Lakshit Toksiya, Lukman Meriwala, Mahesh Pithiya, Raj Limbani, Soyeb Sopariya
T.B.C. squad -

Baroda vs T.B.C. Match Details
