Bashirs six-wicket haul seals dominant England win over Zimbabwe

Shoaib Bashir took six wickets and returned his best figures in Test cricket as England completed a dominant innings and 45-run win over Zimbabwe in a one-off match at Trent Bridge on Saturday.

Zimbabwe, following-on, were dismissed for 255 on the third day of four after England had made a commanding 565-6 declared in their first innings that featured hundreds from Zak Crawley (124), Ben Duckett (140) and Ollie Pope (171).

Off-spinner Bashir, who before arriving in Nottingham had only taken two first-class wickets this season at a hugely expensive average of 152, had Test-best figures of 6-81 on Saturday on to finish with a match haul of 9-143.

The off-spinner removed the aggressive Sean Williams and the obdurate Ben Curran either side of lunch after the third-wicket duo had nearly batted through all of Saturday's first session in what was Zimbabwe's first Test in England in 22 years.

Williams was on course to regain the record for the fastest Test century by a Zimbabwe batsman that he had lost to Brian Bennett earlier in this match.

But 12 minutes before lunch, he was lbw sweeping at off-spinner Bashir for an 88 made off just 82 balls including 16 fours.

Together with Curran he had shared a century stand that revived Zimbabwe from the depths of 7-2.

Curran, dropped twice by England captain Ben Stokes and reprieved by a review when given out lbw on the field to Bashir -- was 36 not out off 96 balls at lunch with just one four.

But Curran -- the son of the late Zimbabwe all-rounder Kevin and brother of England internationals Sam and Tom -- gave his wicket away on 37 when he drove Bashir to Stokes at cover.

Stokes, playing his first match of the year in any form of cricket following hamstring surgery, then made another telling intervention with the ball after taking two first-innings wickets.

But he needed the help of Brook, hit in the face while fielding at slip earlier in the session, to removed Wessly Madhevere for 31.

Madhevere struggled to get over the top of a sharply rising short ball from Stokes and his outside edge was brilliantly caught one-handed high above his head by a leaping Brook to the visible disbelief of the England skipper.

The 21-year-old Bashir, who had struck three times in Zimbabwe's first-innings 265 to become the youngest England bowler to take 50 Test wickets, then clean bowled Tafadzwa Tsiga with a superb off-break that clipped leg stump.

Sikandar Raza completed a 57-ball fifty but was powerless to prevent 218-6 being transformed into 222-7 when Blessing Muzarabani holed out off Bashir for a duck.

The match ended when Tanaka Chivanga was lbw to Bashir with Zimbabwe then nine wickets down but injured paceman Richard Ngarava absent hurt after he was also unable to bat in the first innings.

Zimbabwe resumed Saturday on 30-2 with Curran four not out and fellow left-handed batsman Williams 22 not out.

The 21-year-old Bennett, who broke Williams' record with a 97-ball century in Zimbabwe's first-innings 265, had already fallen for just one second time around.

Stokes brought himself on for Saturday's second over, dropped a sharp return catch from Curran, then on 10, with his first ball of the day.

Williams completed a 42-ball fifty with his 10th four -- a straight-drive off fast bowler Josh Tongue cheered all the way to the rope by the ranks of colourful Zimbabwe fans in the stands.

Curran, on 29, mistimed a pull off a Tongue bouncer only for the diving Stokes to drop a tough chance at midwicket.

And on 30, Curran was given out lbw to the tall Bashir before replays indicated the ball would have bounced over the stumps.

Technology went against Williams, however, when he too missed a sweep against Bashir, with his dismissal upheld on umpire's call.