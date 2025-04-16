Bat size check doesnt make any difference, wish theyd done it when I was playing: Vettori

Mumbai, Apr 16 (PTI) Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Daniel Vettori on Wednesday said umpires checking for the bat sizes with a gauge in the IPL doesn't make any difference and wished the same parameters were in place during his playing days.

Umpires have been checking the bats with a gauge through which the willow must pass in order to eradicate the use of oversized bats.

The checks are being carried out by on-field umpires this season and in the latest instance, Kolkata Knight Riders' Anrich Nortje's bat did not pass the test on Tuesday and he had to change it in the game against Punjab Kings.

"I wish they'd checked the bats when I was playing," Vettori quipped during SRH's press conference here at the Wankhede Stadium.

"No, I don't think it makes any difference. The guys get tested regularly. The umpires go through the dressing rooms a lot of the time, so (the) guys know that their bats are compliant, so it's just a quick one second, and everyone moves on."

"It'll reset anyone trying to have a bigger bat, but it's pretty easy to get your bat through that gauge," he added.

Vettori said this hasn't been a topic of discussion among the SRH batters and added that he doesn't think a reduction in bat size is on the cards.

"Not really. I suppose the way that bats have been able to get bigger without an increase in weight, that's a skill (to be credited) to the bat manufacturers and a demand for what batting groups or batters want these days," he said.

"It's just part of the game, part of the evolution. Everyone seems to enjoy sixes and fours, so I don't think we're going to get a reduction in bat size and it doesn't really worry me," he added.

Vettori said his side will look to tap into Ishan Kishan's knowledge of his previous franchise and the Wankhede Stadium.

"It would be foolish not to tap into some of that knowledge and understanding around the Mumbai mentality and how they deal with certain situations, and also understanding the surface, how it plays, the dew factor, all those little things," he said.

"He has a wealth of knowledge for myself and the rest of the coaches for this time, but mainly because he's a fantastic player."

Vettori said the pair of Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head remains crucial to their success but acknowledged that the opposition teams have planned well.

"Some people have done some good research on and around the amount of false shots they've had, leading to wickets, and it's a very high rate; normally batsmen get away with those sorts of things," he said.

"There's an element of luck. Abhishek had a run earlier on, there's an element of teams scouting really well, there's an element of understanding of how those two are going to go about it."

"All that combines to a couple of performances where we didn't get the runs that we're used to getting from them, and their opening partnership has been critical to our success," he added.

Vettori did not read much into teams exploiting Rohit Sharma's struggles against left-arm pace this IPL season.

"We're always fluid, but it would be hard to take away from Pat (Cummins) and (Mohammed) Shami, who have proven themselves for a long, long period of time, especially with the new ball," he said.

"One of those few times that you actually get conditions in your favour, we'd like to utilise two of the best in the world to exploit it, that's our thinking at the moment."

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians' Naman Dhir said he is trying to make most of the opportunity of batting in the death overs.