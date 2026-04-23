'Batting letting us down': Rishabh Pant after LSGs loss to RR

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 23 (ANI): Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Rishabh Pant admitted that LSG are struggling, particularly with their batting, but stressed the need for the team to stay united and find solutions from within rather than looking for external answers.

He acknowledged the disappointment within the squad but maintained a positive outlook, urging his teammates to keep their heads high. Pant expressed confidence in the team's overall strength, believing they have enough firepower in both batting and bowling to turn things around in the tournament.

Advertisement

"I think it is difficult to explain. Like it's definitely our batting is letting us down, but at the same time, we are disappointed as a team, as a group, but at the same time, you've got to keep finding ways, you know. You have to look for answers inside, not outside, but that's how it is as of now," Pant said.

"See, definitely, there is still a lot we want to look at the positive side. We all know it's disappointing for us as a team, but we have to keep our heads high and look for answers inside. And we surely know that we have enough firepower in our bowling and batting, and we can still turn it around. That's what I believe in," he added.

Advertisement

This comes after Ravindra Jadeja delivered a superb all-round performance, scoring a brisk 43 off 29 balls and picking up a key wicket, while a disciplined bowling display spearheaded by the pace duo of Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger helped Rajasthan Royals snap their two-match losing streak with a 40-run victory over LSG on Wednesday.