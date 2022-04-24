Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar turns 49, here is a look back at his career

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Sachin Tendulkar has the most number of runs in the longest format of the game, amassing 15,921 runs. Sachin Tendulkar scored 51 Test centuries, the most by any player
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
April 24 can be considered a historic day in the world of cricket, as it marks the birthday of cricketing legend, Sachin Tendulkar. The Maharashtra-born player, who turned 49 on Sunday, made his Test debut on November 15, 1989, at the age of 16. In the same year on December 18, he played his first ODI match.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
April 24 can be considered a historic day in the world of cricket, as it marks the birthday of cricketing legend, Sachin Tendulkar. The Maharashtra-born player, who turned 49 on Sunday, made his Test debut on November 15, 1989, at the age of 16. In the same year on December 18, he played his first ODI match.
Many players who played with Sachin wished for the "Little Master" on his birthday. Indian players like Gautam Gambhir and Venkatesh Prasad wished Sachin and another legend from the Caribbean Islands, Sir Viv Richards also wished Sachin on his birthday.
Many players who played with Sachin wished for the "Little Master" on his birthday. Indian players like Gautam Gambhir and Venkatesh Prasad wished Sachin and another legend from the Caribbean Islands, Sir Viv Richards also wished Sachin on his birthday.
"A very Happy Birthday to my man, the Little Master, @sachin_rt. May you have a healthy & happy life ahead. God bless & hope to see you soon!," tweeted Viv Richards.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Former pace bowler of India Venkatesh Prasad shared an old photo and tweeted,"24 years since the unbelievable innings in the finals at Sharjah , he turned 25 that day , 24 years later, @sachin_rt remains an inspiration and a hero to so many. Heartiest birthday wishes to a wonderful man. "
Sachin Tendulkar has the most number of runs in the longest format of the game, amassing 15,921 runs. Sachin Tendulkar scored 51 Test centuries, the most by any player.
Apart from Test cricket, Sachin has created many records in the One Day Internationals as well. He stands at the top of the list of most runs in ODI, with a total of 18,426 runs, including 49 tons and 96 half-centuries. Sachin Tendulkar was also a part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He has also achieved a historic milestone of scoring 100 international tons and holds the record for registering the most centuries in Test and ODIs. He was also the first batsman to score a double ton in the 50-over format.