'Batting needs to take more responsibility': NECO Master Blaster skipper Jitesh Sharma after loss in Vidarbha Pro T20 League

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and India wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma, who is captaining NECO Master Blaster, in the ongoing Vidarbha Pro T20 League, feels that the batting unit needs to step up their game following the loss in the first match.

Bharat Rangers clinched a tense 23-run win over NECO Master Blaster in the Vidarbha Pro T20 League match on Friday. Leading the side, Jitesh Sharma too was not able to make a mark, but the batter is confident of doing well in the coming games.

"This is a learning phase for us in the Vidarbha League. It is our first year, and naturally, there will be mistakes--but what is important is that we learn and improve. The IPL is a different league altogether and cannot be compared directly, but we can definitely raise our standards and skill levels here," said Jitesh after the match, as per a press release from NECO Master Blaster.

"Yes, there were mistakes today, especially with the bat, but we want to focus on the positives. We bowled really well, but the batting unit needs to take more responsibility. As a player and captain, I just want to see the youngsters enjoying the game and growing through the experience," he added.

NECO Master Blaster will lock horns with Nagpur Titans on Saturday before meeting Nagpur Heroz on Sunday. "Our plan for the next match is simple--focus on playing better cricket and aim for a win," said Jitesh Sharma.

Chasing a modest 132, NECO Master Blaster faltered to 108/10. Tight spells from N Bhute (3/32) and M Dosi (2/23) dismantled the middle-order. NECO NECO Master Blaster innings never gained momentum after early wickets, with only Gaurav Dhoble (16) and Akash Kombe (10) showing some resistance. Skipper Jitesh scored just nine runs.

