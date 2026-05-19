BBL 2026-27 season opener could be held in Chennai in December as Cricket Australia gets BCCI approval, says report

Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium will reportedly host the 2026-27 Big Bash League (BBL) season-opener that will get underway in the second week of December. According to a report in The Indian Express, Cricket Australia (CA) and the BCCI have been discussing this for several months.

The BCCI were initially reluctant to accept CA's approval, but after a few discussions, the talks between the two parties have been positive. A five-member delegation from CA visited Chepauk and witnessed the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) final IPL 2026 home game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday.

A Cricket Australia representative, however, did not confirm the development but admitted that there were talks ongoing between the two parties.

“We are not able to confirm anything. We are exploring the potential of Chennai in partnership with the Australian Government to deepen the India-Australia relationship. Nothing confirmed as yet, and we are working closely with our friends in BCCI,” the representative told The Indian Express.

Mithun Manhas travels to Chennai, meets CA representatives The report added that BCCI president Mithun Manhas also travelled to Chennai to meet the Cricket Australia representatives and the Australian trade community.

Chennai has always been CA's first-choice venue ever since the board decided to hold the BBL season opener overseas. Cricket Australia have also been holding talks with the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) in parallel.

There were reportedly discussions about hosting more than one match. However, scheduling conflicts mean that only the season opener will take place in Chennai. Defending champions Perth Scorchers could feature in the season opener.

One of the major challenges both boards will face is Chennai's weather—the peak monsoon season runs from October to December, which means the city could witness intermittent rainfall.

Sydney Thunder had signed up former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin for the 2025-26 BBL season. However, he was ruled out of the tournament due to a knee injury.

Had he played in the 2025-26 BBL season, it would have made him the first-ever capped Indian men's cricketer to have played in the BBL.

Also Read | Updated Orange Cap & Purple Cap list in IPL 2026 after CSK vs SRH

BBL privatisation reports There were reports of a possible privatisation of BBL franchises, but that has been stalled after Cricket Australia failed to reach a consensus with state members. New South Wales rejected the proposal, whereas Queensland deferred its decision on the issue.