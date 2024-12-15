BBL LIVE: When and where to watch Big Bash League 2025, live-streaming and more

BBL LIVE: The 14th edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) kicks off on 15 December 2025, promising to be an exciting season. Though the leagues in December, January, and February always fight for players' availability, it is expected that the international Australian players will make themselves available for the Big Bash League.

The BBL also shared the complete tournament schedule —15 December 2024 to 27 January 2025—on its official X handle.

The opening match will take place between Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Stars at Optus Stadium on 15 December, while the final will take place on 27 January 2025. The venue is yet to be disclosed.

Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-25: When and where to watch: The BBL matches are scheduled to take place in Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Sydney, Adelaide and Hobart. Situated in different time zones, the matches will take place at around 1:45 PM IST in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide and Hobart.

On the other hand, the matches in Perth will take place at 3:30-4 PM IST.

Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-25: Broadcast details The Big Bash League will be broadcast on various platforms. But Indian cricket fans can watch the matches on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-25: Live streaming details The Big Bash League will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.