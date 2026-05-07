BCB charges players, team officials, and franchise owners under ICC anti-corruption code in BPL T20 investigation

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has initiated a significant crackdown on alleged corruption by charging several players, team officials, franchise owners, and other participants under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code for Participants.
The charges stem from detailed investigations by the Bangladesh Cricket Board Integrity Unit (BCBIU) into possible corrupt conduct linked to the 12th edition of the Bangladesh Premier League T20 (BPL T20).
"The charges arise out of investigations conducted by the Bangladesh Cricket Board Integrity Unit (BCBIU) in relation to alleged corrupt conduct, betting activities, failures to cooperate with anti-corruption investigations, and obstruction of investigations connected to the Bangladesh Premier League T20 (BPL T20), 12th Edition," the BCB said in a statement.
According to the board, the investigations uncovered alleged betting-related activities, corrupt approaches, failures to comply with Demand Notices, concealment and deletion of communications, and non-cooperation with the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (DACO).
Four individuals have been named in the latest charges:
Md. Lablur Rahman, a Team Manager, faces charges under Article 2.4.6 for failing or refusing to cooperate with the investigation, including not complying with a Demand Notice under Article 4.3. He is also charged under Article 2.4.7 for obstructing or delaying the investigation through concealment or deletion of relevant communications.
Similarly, Md. Towhidul Haque Towhid, Franchise Co-owner, has been charged with the same two articles for non-cooperation and obstruction.
Domestic Cricketer Amit Mojumder and Team Manager Rezwan Kabir Siddique have both been charged under Article 2.2.1 for placing, accepting, laying or otherwise entering into bets related to cricket matches.
All charged participants have been provisionally suspended. They have 14 days from receiving the notice of charge to respond to the allegations. The BCB stated it will not comment further at this stage.
In a related development, the BCB has issued an Exclusion Order against Saminur Rahman under its Excluded Person Policy. This follows an investigation into alleged corrupt activities in multiple previous BPL editions, including the ninth, 10th, and 11th.
"The investigation identified alleged betting-related activities, alleged corrupt approaches to players and agents, communications with individuals associated with domestic and international betting and corruption networks, and alleged involvement in facilitating corrupt conduct in relation to cricket matches," the BCB explained.
"Following service of a Notice of Intended Exclusion Order, Mr. Rahman waived his right to submit a response under the Excluded Person Policy and accepted the imposition of the Exclusion Order," it added.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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