BCB charges players, team officials, and franchise owners under ICC anti-corruption code in BPL T20 investigation

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has initiated a significant crackdown on alleged corruption by charging several players, team officials, franchise owners, and other participants under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code for Participants.
The charges stem from detailed investigations by the Bangladesh Cricket Board Integrity Unit (BCBIU) into possible corrupt conduct linked to the 12th edition of the Bangladesh Premier League T20 (BPL T20).
"The charges arise out of investigations conducted by the Bangladesh Cricket Board Integrity Unit (BCBIU) in relation to alleged corrupt conduct, betting activities, failures to cooperate with anti-corruption investigations, and obstruction of investigations connected to the Bangladesh Premier League T20 (BPL T20), 12th Edition," the BCB said in a statement.
According to the board, the investigations uncovered alleged betting-related activities, corrupt approaches, failures to comply with Demand Notices, concealment and deletion of communications, and non-cooperation with the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (DACO).
Four individuals have been named in the latest charges:
Md. Lablur Rahman, a Team Manager, faces charges under Article 2.4.6 for failing or refusing to cooperate with the investigation, including not complying with a Demand Notice under Article 4.3. He is also charged under Article 2.4.7 for obstructing or delaying the investigation through concealment or deletion of relevant communications.
Similarly, Md. Towhidul Haque Towhid, Franchise Co-owner, has been charged with the same two articles for non-cooperation and obstruction.
Domestic Cricketer Amit Mojumder and Team Manager Rezwan Kabir Siddique have both been charged under Article 2.2.1 for placing, accepting, laying or otherwise entering into bets related to cricket matches.
All charged participants have been provisionally suspended. They have 14 days from receiving the notice of charge to respond to the allegations. The BCB stated it will not comment further at this stage.
In a related development, the BCB has issued an Exclusion Order against Saminur Rahman under its Excluded Person Policy. This follows an investigation into alleged corrupt activities in multiple previous BPL editions, including the ninth, 10th, and 11th.
"The investigation identified alleged betting-related activities, alleged corrupt approaches to players and agents, communications with individuals associated with domestic and international betting and corruption networks, and alleged involvement in facilitating corrupt conduct in relation to cricket matches," the BCB explained.
"Following service of a Notice of Intended Exclusion Order, Mr. Rahman waived his right to submit a response under the Excluded Person Policy and accepted the imposition of the Exclusion Order," it added.