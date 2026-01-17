BCB clears air on India vs Bangladesh no-handshake episode at U19 World Cup; calls it ‘momentary lapse in concentration’

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Saturday issued clarification on the no-handshake episode during their ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 match against India, describing the incident as “completely unintentional and resulted from a momentary lapse in concentration”.

The incident took place at the time of the coin toss at the Queen Sports Park in Bulawayo when Bangladesh vice-captain Zawad Abrar and India captain Ayush Mhatre did not perform the customary handshake. The incident went viral no time with fa