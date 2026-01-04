BCB formally writes to ICC, requests apex body for venue change in T20 World Cup 2026 after Mustafizur Rahman row

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has officially written to International Cricket Council (ICC) stating that they won't be sending its players to India for next month's T20 World Cup 2026 citing security reasons. The development came in after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) directed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladesh cricketer Mustafizur Rahman from it's Indian Premier League squad for next season.

Mustafizur was bought by the three-time IPL champions KKR for ₹9.20 crore at the mini-auction last month. However, the decision to remove Mustafizur from IPL 2026 came after political leaders an religious institutional groups targeted the franchise owner Shah Rukh Khan amid the ongoing turmoil between the two countries.

According to a report in Dhaka Post, the BCB in it's letter to ICC said, “It is not possible to send a team to the T20 World Cup in India due to security concerns.” The BCB has also requested to shift their matches from India to Sri Lanka, the report added. The decision was taken during a 17-member board meeting on Sunday.

Along with India, Sri Lanka are the co-hosts of the T20 World Cup 2026. Notably, Pakistan will be playing all their games in the tournament on the Lankan venues. According to the original schedule, Bangladesh are slated to play three of the four Group C games at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The other game will be played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Why are India-Bangladesh relations not good? The strained relations between the two countries started last year when former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled to New Delhi following nation-wide protests against her.

Things aggravated last month after a Hindu factory worker Dipu Chandra Das was beaten to death and set on fire by a crowd in Bangladesh's Mymensingh district. PTI reported 12 people were arrested in connection to the gruesome incident.

After Mustafizur was snapped up by KKR on December 16 at the mini-auction, questions were being raised for the inclusion of the Bangladesh pacer in the IPL with BJP leader Sangeet Som, who is a former MLA from Uttar Pradesh, calling Shah Rukh a “traitor”.

Mustafizur in Bangladesh's T20 WC squad Meanwhile, on Sunday, the left-arm pacer was named in the 15-member squad for the global tournament, led by Litton Das. Bangladesh have been clubbed with West Indies, Nepal, Italy and England in Group C

Bangladesh Squad: Litton Das (C), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shaif Uddin, Shoriful Islam

Bangladesh T20 World Cup group schedule