BCB's T20 World Cup drama continues, Bangladesh once again refuse to travel to India; Asif Nazrul blames ICC

BCB's T20 World Cup drama continues, Bangladesh once again refuse to travel to India; Asif Nazrul blames ICC

Koushik Paul
Updated22 Jan 2026, 04:54 PM IST
Bangladesh stand firm on not traveling to India for T20 World Cup 2026.
Bangladesh stand firm on not traveling to India for T20 World Cup 2026.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) once again stood firm on their decision to not travel to India for the T20 World Cup 2026, board president Aminul Islam Bulbul confirmed to the reporters on Thursday. The decision came after the T20 World Cup-bound players met with the Sports Advisor Asif Nazrul at the Intercontinental Hotel in Dhaka.

Following the International Cricket Council's (ICC) rejection of BCB's request for a venue change in the T20 World Cup 2026, starting next month, the Bangladesh government Sports Adviser Asif Nazrul reiterated that the security situation in India didn't' change.

“There is no scope to change our decision. We believe we did not get justice from the ICC. We still hope that ICC will justice with us. The security situation in India remains unchanged. Our security concerns did not materialize out of thin air,” Nazrul told media on Thursday after the meeting with BCB officials and players.

"It stemmed from a real incident. The country (India) could not provide security for one of our cricketers. In that country, the cricket board is an extended part of the government, which either failed or was reluctant to give one of my cricketers protection when put under pressure by extremists groups," he added.

More to follow…

Cricket
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025

Business NewsSportsCricket NewsBCB's T20 World Cup drama continues, Bangladesh once again refuse to travel to India; Asif Nazrul blames ICC
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.