BCB's T20 World Cup drama continues, Bangladesh once again refuse to travel to India; Asif Nazrul blames ICC

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) once again stood firm on their decision to not travel to India for the T20 World Cup 2026, board president Aminul Islam Bulbul confirmed to the reporters on Thursday. The decision came after the T20 World Cup-bound players met with the Sports Advisor Asif Nazrul at the Intercontinental Hotel in Dhaka.

Following the International Cricket Council's (ICC) rejection of BCB's request for a venue change in the T20 World Cup 2026, starting next month, the Bangladesh government Sports Adviser Asif Nazrul reiterated that the security situation in India didn't' change.

“There is no scope to change our decision. We believe we did not get justice from the ICC. We still hope that ICC will justice with us. The security situation in India remains unchanged. Our security concerns did not materialize out of thin air,” Nazrul told media on Thursday after the meeting with BCB officials and players.

"It stemmed from a real incident. The country (India) could not provide security for one of our cricketers. In that country, the cricket board is an extended part of the government, which either failed or was reluctant to give one of my cricketers protection when put under pressure by extremists groups," he added.