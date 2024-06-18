BCCI accepts 'next India coach' Gautam Gambhir's demand on separate teams for different formats: Report
Gambhir will meet Jay Shah and others between 2-4 pm on Tuesday and its is stated that he is mostly confirmed to become next head coach of Indian cricket team.
After months of speculation over India's next coach, former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir emerged as the frontrunner to replace Rahul Dravid. Reports arrived that Gambhir is all set to appear for an interview in Mumbai on 18 June to meet BCCI secretary Jay Shah and other officials.