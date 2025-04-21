BCCI agrees to CAB’s request to red-flag Simon Doull, Harsha Bhogle for IPL 2025 matches in Kolkata; here’s full details

Simon Doull and Harsha Bhogle have been red-flagged by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and will not be seen commentating for the remainder of ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The development came in after the CAB wrote to the BCCI a strong-worded letter requesting not to assign Doull and Bhogle for any games in Kolkata for the rest of the tournament, following their outburst against Eden Gardens pitch curator Sujan Mukherjee.
That means, none of Doull or Bhogle will be at the Eden Gardens when defending champions and host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) play Gujarat Titans on Monday (April 21).
Based on a RevSportz report, the BCCI has agreed to CAB's request. After the Gujarat Titans match, Kolkata will host five more matches in this season, including Qualifier 2 and the final.
Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap
Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates