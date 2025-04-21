BCCI agrees to CAB’s request to red-flag Simon Doull, Harsha Bhogle for IPL 2025 matches in Kolkata; here’s full details

Simon Doull and Harsha Bhogle have been red-flagged by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and will not be seen commentating for the remainder of ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The development came in after the CAB wrote to the BCCI a strong-worded letter requesting not to assign Doull and Bhogle for any games in Kolkata for the rest of the tournament, following their outburst against Eden Gardens pitch curator Sujan Mukherjee.