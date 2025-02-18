BCCI allows cricketers to bring families, reverts policy ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025; but, there’s a catch

Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made some changes regarding the presence of Indian cricketers' wives or families at the matches. Indian cricketers will reportedly be permitted to bring their families to one match during the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, report by Dainik Jagran stated.

This minor change comes after the BCCI had earlier said that Indian players won't be permitted to take their wives or families to Dubai for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The BCCI had put out a 10-pointer directive after India's 1-3 loss to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

A source told Dainik Jagran that the minor changes was made by the BCCI after discussion between a top person from the team management and board secretary Devjit Saikia before departure to Dubai.

What are BCCI's new policies on familes of players? According to BCCI's new policies, wives and families of players will be allowed stay with the player for a maximum of 14 days during international series or events, if the tour exceeds 45 days. In case of shorter overseas tours, the time limit of seven days.

Apparently, last month, Rohit Sharma who forgot that his microphone was on, spoke to chief selector Ajit Agarkar about the discussion he will have with the new BCCI secretary. “Ab mere ko baithna padega secretary ke saath. Family, wamily ka discuss karne ke liye, sab mere ko bol rahe hai yaar,” Rohit was heard saying on the mic.

India's Champions Trophy 2025 schedule The Indian team reached Dubai on February 15 and will start their campaign there against Bangladesh on February 20, followed by the marquee clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on February 23 and the final preliminary face-off with New Zealand on March 2. The Rohit Sharma-led squad will play their games in Dubai while the rest of the tournament unfolds from February 19 in Pakistan across three venues.

