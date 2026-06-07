BCCI allows Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's parents to travel with him on India tours: ‘They would be his best support system’

The BCCI has reportedly allowed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's parents to travel with him on India's upcoming tours.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, just 15 years old, received his maiden senior India call-up after he was named in the India squads for the T20I series against Ireland, England as well as the Asian Games in Japan later this year.

This comes in the aftermath of a successful IPL 2026 campaign with the bat for Rajasthan Royals (RR)—He won the Orange Cap after amassing 776 runs from 16 matches at a strike-rate of 237.30.

BCCI secretary on Vaibhav's family travelling with teenager The left-handed opener is currently in Sri Lanka with the India A squad for a tri-nation series.

"His father will be flying down to Sri Lanka today," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

"Also, if his parents want to go to England and Ireland with him, then we will make arrangements for their travel. They would be his best support system."

India, the reigning T20 world champions, are scheduled to play Ireland on 26 and 28 June in Belfast before a five-match England series beginning on 1 July. The Asian Games will be held in Japan in September and October.

He is line to become India's youngest men’s player to make his senior international debut. Should he do so, the Bihar cricketer will surpass Sachin Tendulkar, the batting great who made his Test debut aged 16 years and 205 days in 1989.

"With his performances, he has almost forced us to pick him," BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar said.

"Like everyone else that has watched T20 cricket in India, we have got high hopes of him. I think he just has picked himself,” he added.

Vaibhav rose to fame during IPL 2025 with Rajasthan Royals, who had acquired him for ₹1.10 crore at the mega auction. He played seven matches in IPL 2025 and scored 252 runs at a strike-rate of 206.55, hitting one century and one fifty.