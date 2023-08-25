The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has expressed displeasure over Virat Kohli's Instagram story where the legendary cricketer shared his yo-yo fitness test score. As per a directive issued by BCCI, the results of the yo-yo fitness test come under confidential information and must not be released on social media platforms, news platform The Indian Express reported.

All the players who are yet to undergo the yo-yo fitness test for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 have been informed about the guidelines “verbally." The cricket administration reminded the players that sharing such confidential information on social media platforms can be inferred as a “breach of contract."

“Players have been informed verbally to avoid posting any confidential matter on social media platforms. They can post pictures while training but posting a score leads to breach of contract clause," a BCCI official was quoted as saying in the report.

Virat Kohli's Instagram story

In his recent story shared on his Instagram handle, Virat Kohli said that he successfully cleared the yo-yo fitness test for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. “The happiness of finishing the yo-yo test between the dreaded cones. 17.2 done," Virat Kohli said.

Apart from Virat Kohli, skipper Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya also underwent a yo-yo fitness test during the first day of the 6-days training camp at Alur, which began Thursday. As per news agency PTI, the senior players have also cleared the yo-yo fitness test.

The training camp included senior players of the Indian cricket team who are set to participate in the Asia Cup 2023. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj are currently part of the training camp while others like Jasprit Bumrah, Tilak Verma Prasidh Krishna, and Sanju Samson who were away for the Ireland series are expected to join the rest of the team on Friday.

India's Asia Cup 2023 squad

Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Prasidh Krishna

Reserve player: Sanju Samson