BCCI angry over Virat Kohli sharing his yo-yo fitness test results: ‘Breach of contract if…’1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 06:56 PM IST
In his recent story shared on his Instagram handle, Virat Kohli said that he successfully cleared the yo-yo fitness test for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023
The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has expressed displeasure over Virat Kohli's Instagram story where the legendary cricketer shared his yo-yo fitness test score. As per a directive issued by BCCI, the results of the yo-yo fitness test come under confidential information and must not be released on social media platforms, news platform The Indian Express reported.