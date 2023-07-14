BCCI announces both men's and women's cricket squads for Hangzhou Asian Games. Check full list2 min read 14 Jul 2023, 11:47 PM IST
Asian Games in China from Sep 23-Oct 8, 2023. Cricket included. Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead Indian men's team. Women's team led by Harmanpreet Kaur
Asian Games will take place in China this year from September 23 to October 8, 2023. Cricket will be featured in the multi-sport event. Ruturaj Gaikwad is all set to lead Team India in the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games as the Men’s Selection Committee on Friday announce Men in Blue squad for the tournament. The men’s cricket competition will take place from September 28 to October 8 in a T20 format.
