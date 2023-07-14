Asian Games will take place in China this year from September 23 to October 8, 2023. Cricket will be featured in the multi-sport event. Ruturaj Gaikwad is all set to lead Team India in the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games as the Men’s Selection Committee on Friday announce Men in Blue squad for the tournament. The men’s cricket competition will take place from September 28 to October 8 in a T20 format.

Asian Games will take place in China this year from September 23 to October 8, 2023. Cricket has been played only twice at the Asian Games. Both editions were not attended by the Indian cricket team.

Team India (Senior Men) squad for 19th Asian Games:

Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk)

Standby list of players: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Sai Sudarsan

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been appointed as the captain of the Indian team in the Asian Games while Yashasvi Jaiswal who currently is in red-hot form and playing in the first Test against West Indies, found a place in the squad. The men’s cricket competition will take place from 28th September to 8th October in a T20 format.

After a solid performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Rinku Singh has been included in the Indian team for Asian Games. On the back of their fine IPL performances wicketkeeper-batters Jitesh Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh claimed a place in the squad.

Shivam Dube who was the backbone of Chennai Super Kings' middle order batting (CSK) in the IPL 2023 has been recalled to the Indian team for Asian Games.

Team India (Senior Women) squad for Asian Games

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarvani, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk) and Anusha Bareddy.

Standby list of players: Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque and Pooja Vastrakar.

The Women’s Selection Committee on Friday announced India’s squad for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou to be held from September 19 to October 8, 2023, at the Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field.

The women’s cricket competition will take place from September 19 to 28 2023 in a T20 format. Harmanpreet Kaur will lead Team India in the Asian Games while star batter Smriti Mandhana will play the role of her deputy. Richa Ghosh and Uma Chetry will wear wicket-keeping gloves for Team India.

India have added five players --Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque and Pooja Vastrakar-- to its standby list.