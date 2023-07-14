Asian Games will take place in China this year from September 23 to October 8, 2023. Cricket will be featured in the multi-sport event. Ruturaj Gaikwad is all set to lead Team India in the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games as the Men’s Selection Committee on Friday announce Men in Blue squad for the tournament. The men’s cricket competition will take place from September 28 to October 8 in a T20 format.

