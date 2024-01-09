BCCI announces Campa and Atomberg Technologies as official partners for Team India
Campa, a brand under the Reliance Consumer Products umbrella, will leverage this association to announce an exciting range of products and provide fans with a new-age experience at the stadiums
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced Campa and Atomberg Technologies as the official partners for the BCCI Domestic and International Season 2024-2026.
