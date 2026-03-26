BCCI announces India's 2026-27 home season fixtures: Check complete schedule, time, date, venues - All you need to know

India will host West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Australia men's teams in the 2026-27 home season. While the ODIs serve as a preparation for the 2027 World Cup, the Test matches are a part of World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle.

Koushik Paul
Updated26 Mar 2026, 03:01 PM IST
Virat Kohli will be a bigger part of India's 2027 ODI World Cup plan.
Virat Kohli will be a bigger part of India's 2027 ODI World Cup plan. (AFP)

The Board for Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the complete fixture for the 2026-27 home season as they gear up to host West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Australia men's senior teams across three formats (ODIs, Tests and T20Is). The season will comprise 22 international matches in 17 cities.

India's 2026-27 home season starts with West Indies touring India on September 27 for a three-match ODI series (in Trivandrum, Guwahati and New Chandigarh) followed by a five-match T20I series which will be played in Lucknow, Ranchi, Indore, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

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Post that, India will host Sri Lanka in December for a white-ball series including three ODIs and as many T20Is. While Delhi, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad play hosts to ODIs, the T20I leg will be played in Rajkot, Cuttack and Pune. Zimbabwe will tour India at the start of 2027 for a three-match ODI series in Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

The season will culminate with a much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy featuring five Tests against Australia. The first Test will start on January 21 in Nagpur followed by matches in Chennai, Guwahati, Ranchi and Ahmedabad. While the ODIs will serve as a preparation to the ODI World Cup 2027, the Test matches will be a part of the World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle.

Also Read | India's tour of Ireland 2026 announced; check complete IRE vs IND schedule

India's complete home schedule in 2026-27

WEST INDIES TOUR OF INDIA
DateTime (in IST)MatchVenue
September 272:00 PM1st ODITrivandrum
September 302:00 PM2nd ODIGuwahati
October 32:00 PM3rd ODINew Chandigarh
October 67:00 PM1st T20ILucknow
October 97:00 PM2nd T20IRanchi
October 117:00 PM3rd T20IIndore
October 147:00 PM4th T20IHyderabad
October 177:00 PM5th T20IBengaluru
SRI LANKA TOUR OF INDIA
DatesTime (IST)MatchVenue
December 132:00 PM1st ODIDelhi
December 162:00 PM2nd ODIBengaluru
December 192:00 PM3rd ODIAhmedabad
December 227:00 PM1st T20IRajkot
December 247:00 PM2nd T20ICuttack
December 277:00 PM3rd T20IPune
ZIMBABWE TOUR OF INDIA
DatesTime (in IST)MatchVenue
January 32:00 PM1st ODIKolkata
January 62:00 PM2nd ODIHyderabad
January 92:00 PM3rd ODIMumbai
AUSTRALIA TOUR OF INDIA
DatesTime (in IST)MatchVenue
January 21-259:30 AM1st TestNagpur
January 29-February 29:30 AM2nd TestChennai
February 11-159:00 AM3rd TestGuwahati
February 19-239:30 AM4th TestRanchi
February 27-March 39:30 AM5th TestAhmedabad

What's on India's schedule before 2026-27 home season?

After India's T20 World Cup 2026 glory, the players will engage themselves in the Indian Premier League (IPL) which starts on March 28 and will commence on May 31. Post IPL 2026, the Indian team will host Afghanistan for one Test match followed by a three ODIs.

Also Read | IPL 2026: Why there is no opening ceremony before RCB vs SRH at Chinnaswamy

The Test match will be played in New Chandigarh from June 6 to June 10 while the ODIs will be played in Dharamshala, Lucknow and Chennai. Post that, India will travel to Ireland for a two T20Is on June 26 and 28.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.

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