BCCI announces India's 2026-27 home season fixtures: Check complete schedule, time, date, venues - All you need to know

The Board for Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the complete fixture for the 2026-27 home season as they gear up to host West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Australia men's senior teams across three formats (ODIs, Tests and T20Is). The season will comprise 22 international matches in 17 cities.

India's 2026-27 home season starts with West Indies touring India on September 27 for a three-match ODI series (in Trivandrum, Guwahati and New Chandigarh) followed by a five-match T20I series which will be played in Lucknow, Ranchi, Indore, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

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Post that, India will host Sri Lanka in December for a white-ball series including three ODIs and as many T20Is. While Delhi, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad play hosts to ODIs, the T20I leg will be played in Rajkot, Cuttack and Pune. Zimbabwe will tour India at the start of 2027 for a three-match ODI series in Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

The season will culminate with a much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy featuring five Tests against Australia. The first Test will start on January 21 in Nagpur followed by matches in Chennai, Guwahati, Ranchi and Ahmedabad. While the ODIs will serve as a preparation to the ODI World Cup 2027, the Test matches will be a part of the World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle.

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India's complete home schedule in 2026-27

WEST INDIES TOUR OF INDIA Date Time (in IST) Match Venue September 27 2:00 PM 1st ODI Trivandrum September 30 2:00 PM 2nd ODI Guwahati October 3 2:00 PM 3rd ODI New Chandigarh October 6 7:00 PM 1st T20I Lucknow October 9 7:00 PM 2nd T20I Ranchi October 11 7:00 PM 3rd T20I Indore October 14 7:00 PM 4th T20I Hyderabad October 17 7:00 PM 5th T20I Bengaluru

SRI LANKA TOUR OF INDIA Dates Time (IST) Match Venue December 13 2:00 PM 1st ODI Delhi December 16 2:00 PM 2nd ODI Bengaluru December 19 2:00 PM 3rd ODI Ahmedabad December 22 7:00 PM 1st T20I Rajkot December 24 7:00 PM 2nd T20I Cuttack December 27 7:00 PM 3rd T20I Pune

ZIMBABWE TOUR OF INDIA Dates Time (in IST) Match Venue January 3 2:00 PM 1st ODI Kolkata January 6 2:00 PM 2nd ODI Hyderabad January 9 2:00 PM 3rd ODI Mumbai

AUSTRALIA TOUR OF INDIA Dates Time (in IST) Match Venue January 21-25 9:30 AM 1st Test Nagpur January 29-February 2 9:30 AM 2nd Test Chennai February 11-15 9:00 AM 3rd Test Guwahati February 19-23 9:30 AM 4th Test Ranchi February 27-March 3 9:30 AM 5th Test Ahmedabad

What's on India's schedule before 2026-27 home season? After India's T20 World Cup 2026 glory, the players will engage themselves in the Indian Premier League (IPL) which starts on March 28 and will commence on May 31. Post IPL 2026, the Indian team will host Afghanistan for one Test match followed by a three ODIs.

Also Read | IPL 2026: Why there is no opening ceremony before RCB vs SRH at Chinnaswamy

The Test match will be played in New Chandigarh from June 6 to June 10 while the ODIs will be played in Dharamshala, Lucknow and Chennai. Post that, India will travel to Ireland for a two T20Is on June 26 and 28.