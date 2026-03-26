BCCI announces India's 2026-27 home season fixtures: Check complete schedule, time, date, venues - All you need to know

The Board for Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the complete fixture for the 2026-27 home season as they gear up to host West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Australia men's senior teams across three formats (ODIs, Tests and T20Is). The season will comprise 22 international matches in 17 cities.
India's 2026-27 home season starts with West Indies touring India on September 27 for a three-match ODI series (in Trivandrum, Guwahati and New Chandigarh) followed by a five-match T20I series which will be played in Lucknow, Ranchi, Indore, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.
Post that, India will host Sri Lanka in December for a white-ball series including three ODIs and as many T20Is. While Delhi, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad play hosts to ODIs, the T20I leg will be played in Rajkot, Cuttack and Pune. Zimbabwe will tour India at the start of 2027 for a three-match ODI series in Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai.
The season will culminate with a much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy featuring five Tests against Australia. The first Test will start on January 21 in Nagpur followed by matches in Chennai, Guwahati, Ranchi and Ahmedabad. While the ODIs will serve as a preparation to the ODI World Cup 2027, the Test matches will be a part of the World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle.
|WEST INDIES TOUR OF INDIA
|Date
|Time (in IST)
|Match
|Venue
|September 27
|2:00 PM
|1st ODI
|Trivandrum
|September 30
|2:00 PM
|2nd ODI
|Guwahati
|October 3
|2:00 PM
|3rd ODI
|New Chandigarh
|October 6
|7:00 PM
|1st T20I
|Lucknow
|October 9
|7:00 PM
|2nd T20I
|Ranchi
|October 11
|7:00 PM
|3rd T20I
|Indore
|October 14
|7:00 PM
|4th T20I
|Hyderabad
|October 17
|7:00 PM
|5th T20I
|Bengaluru
|SRI LANKA TOUR OF INDIA
|Dates
|Time (IST)
|Match
|Venue
|December 13
|2:00 PM
|1st ODI
|Delhi
|December 16
|2:00 PM
|2nd ODI
|Bengaluru
|December 19
|2:00 PM
|3rd ODI
|Ahmedabad
|December 22
|7:00 PM
|1st T20I
|Rajkot
|December 24
|7:00 PM
|2nd T20I
|Cuttack
|December 27
|7:00 PM
|3rd T20I
|Pune
|ZIMBABWE TOUR OF INDIA
|Dates
|Time (in IST)
|Match
|Venue
|January 3
|2:00 PM
|1st ODI
|Kolkata
|January 6
|2:00 PM
|2nd ODI
|Hyderabad
|January 9
|2:00 PM
|3rd ODI
|Mumbai
|AUSTRALIA TOUR OF INDIA
|Dates
|Time (in IST)
|Match
|Venue
|January 21-25
|9:30 AM
|1st Test
|Nagpur
|January 29-February 2
|9:30 AM
|2nd Test
|Chennai
|February 11-15
|9:00 AM
|3rd Test
|Guwahati
|February 19-23
|9:30 AM
|4th Test
|Ranchi
|February 27-March 3
|9:30 AM
|5th Test
|Ahmedabad
After India's T20 World Cup 2026 glory, the players will engage themselves in the Indian Premier League (IPL) which starts on March 28 and will commence on May 31. Post IPL 2026, the Indian team will host Afghanistan for one Test match followed by a three ODIs.
The Test match will be played in New Chandigarh from June 6 to June 10 while the ODIs will be played in Dharamshala, Lucknow and Chennai. Post that, India will travel to Ireland for a two T20Is on June 26 and 28.