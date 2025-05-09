BCCI announces IPL 2025 suspension; how many matches are left in the cash rich league?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Friday that the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) has been called off indefinitely amid the war-like situation between India and Pakistan.

As the political tension between the neighbouring nations continues to simmer, the BCCI has suspended the cash-rich league as preparations begin to evacuate players to safety.

"It does not look nice that cricket goes on while the country is at war," a BCCI official told PTI.

IPL 2025 The IPL 2025 was headed towards the final few matches of the league stage before moving on to the playoff and the final.

On Thursday, May 8, the match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC), at the HPCA stadium in Dharamshala, was called off in the 11th over of the first innings following air raid alerts in Jammu and Pathankot.

The stadium is just 200 kilometres away from the border region, so the BCCI took the call to suspend the game midway through.

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) were supposed to host the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) today, May 9, in Match 59 of the IPL 2025 before news broke of the league being called off.

IPL 2025: How many matches left? With 58 completed matches in IPL 2025, there are 16 matches still left to be played, including the playoffs and the final, scheduled for May 25.

As of today, May 9, Gujarat Titans lead the IPL 2025 points table with 16 points from 11 games with a net run rate of +0.793. Two other teams are also on 16 points - RCB in second with an NRR of +0.482 and PBKS with a NRR of +0.376; PBKS have played one extra game compared to both GT and RCB.

CA monitoring the situation Earlier on Friday, Cricket Australia (CA) on Friday said it was "closely monitoring" the escalating tensions between the neighbouring countries as at least 20 Australian players and coaches are currently involved in both the IPL and the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

While BCCI has decided to suspend the IPL, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to shift the remaining matches of the PSL to the UAE due to growing security concerns.

"We continue to closely monitor the situation in Pakistan and India, including obtaining regular advice and updates from the Australian Government, the PCB, BCCI and local government authorities and maintaining communication with our players and support staff currently in the region," CA said in a statement.