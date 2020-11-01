BCCI announces Jio as title sponsor for 2020 Women's T20 Challenge

"We look forward to seeing the great women's sports stories that will be shared as a result of this initiative. We want to support and create concrete ways to grow the pipeline of women's talent in Cricket. Our goal with the Women's T20 Challenge is to build a pathway to a dedicated Women's' IPL. Signing an exclusive Title Sponsor for the Women's T20 Challenge, is a great testament to the property, allowing it to be self-sustainable. We believe Jio and RF ESA as Title Sponsors will be strong partners for the Women's T20 Challenge," Jay Shah, Secretary of BCCI, said in an official release.