BCCI announces new reforms for Ranji Trophy, domestic cricket season; check details
The domestic season 2024-25 dates, though yet to be announced officially by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), will witness some new reforms, which are subject to approval by BCCI's Apex Council.
The upcoming domestic cricket season 2024-25 season will feature an increased gap between matches in order to allow sufficient recovery time for players and ensure peak performances throughout the season and the prestigious Ranji Trophy will be played in two phases.