BCCI announces release of RFQ for official partner rights for IPL
Earlier, the title sponsorship rights for the Indian Premier League (IPL) was awarded to TATA Group for a period of five years
The Governing Council of the IPL on Monday invited bids from entities for acquiring the Official Partner Rights for the Indian Premier League(IPL). The detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process including eligibility requirements, process for submissions of bids, rights and obligations, etc. are contained in the ‘Request for Quotation’ (RFQ) document which will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of ₹5,00,000 plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax.