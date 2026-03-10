BCCI announces huge cash reward for T20 World Cup 2026-winning Indian team; ₹6 crore hike from previous edition

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a cash reward of ₹131 crore for the India team following their triumphant campaign in the T20 World Cup 2026. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India defeated New Zealand in the final in Ahmedabad by 96 runs to lift the trophy for the third time in the history of the competition.

With this win, India also became the most successful side in the competition with titles in in 2007, 2024 and 2026. England and West Indies have won T20 World Cup two titles each.

BCCI statement.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a cash reward of INR 131 crore for Team India following their triumphant campaign in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026,” the BCCI said on Tuesday.

"India lifted the prestigious trophy after defeating New Zealand in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, successfully defending the title and becoming the first team in the history of the tournament to retain the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

“With this victory, India also became the first team to win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup three times, further cementing their place among the most successful teams in the history of the format.

“The Board congratulates the players, support staff and selectors once again on this historic achievement and wishes them continued success in the future,” the statement added.

How much Indian team get after 2024 triumph? The BCCI's cash reward in 2026 is a hike of ₹6 crore from the previous edition. Following India's victory in 2024, the BCCI had announced a cash reward of ₹125 crore. “I am pleased to announce prize money of INR 125 Crores for Team India for winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

"The team has showcased exceptional talent, determination, and sportsmanship throughout the tournament. Congratulations to all the players, coaches, and support staff for this outstanding achievement!” then BCCI secretary had posted on X.

