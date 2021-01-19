BCCI announces 5 crore bonus after triumphant win of India against Australia

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) The BCCI on Tuesday announced a ₹5 crore bonus for the Indian cricket team after the Ajinkya Rahane-led side won the fourth and final Test against Australia to clinch the series 2-1 and retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) The BCCI on Tuesday announced a ₹5 crore bonus for the Indian cricket team after the Ajinkya Rahane-led side won the fourth and final Test against Australia to clinch the series 2-1 and retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

"Just a remarkable win...To go to Australia and win a test series in this way ..will be remembered in the history of indian cricket forever ..Bcci announces a 5 cr bonus for the team ..The value of this win is beyond any number ..well done to every member of the touring party," Ganguly tweeted.

"The @BCCI has announced INR 5 Crore as team bonus. These are special moments for India Cricket. An outstanding display of character and skill," Shah tweeted minutes ahead of him. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In another post, Shah lauded the performances of India's young brigade in the absence of some key players due to injury.

"#TeamIndia has redefined words like resilience, grit and determination this #BorderGavaskarTrophy. You have inspired the entire nation. Well done, @ajinkyarahane88 @RaviShastriOfc & the boys. Special mention to Siraj @RishabhPant17 @RealShubmanGill," read his another post.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.