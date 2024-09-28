BCCI announces ₹7.5 lakh match fee for IPL cricketers, ₹1.05 crore more for full season participation

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah on Saturday announced that cricketers participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) will now receive a match fee of 7. 5 lakhs per game in addition to their contract earnings

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published28 Sep 2024, 08:54 PM IST
BCCI announces <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.5 lakh match fee for IPL cricketers, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.05 crore more for full season participation
BCCI announces ₹7.5 lakh match fee for IPL cricketers, ₹1.05 crore more for full season participation

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah on Saturday announced that cricketers participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) will now receive a match fee of 7. 5 lakhs per game in addition to their contract earnings. 

The BCCI Secretary said to celebrate the consistency and champion outstanding performances in the the IPL, the cricket body is introducing a match fee of 7.5 lakhs per game for the players.

Shah said each franchise will allocate Rs12.60 crores as match fees for the upcoming season.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the BCCI Secretary said, “In a historic move to celebrate consistency and champion outstanding performances in the #IPL, we are thrilled to introduce a match fee of INR 7.5 lakhs per game for our cricketers! A cricketer playing all league matches in a season will get Rs. 1.05 crores in addition to his contracted amount,” Shah said.

“Each franchise will allocate INR 12.60 crores as match fees for the season! This is a new era for the #IPL and our players!” he added.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:28 Sep 2024, 08:54 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsBCCI announces ₹7.5 lakh match fee for IPL cricketers, ₹1.05 crore more for full season participation

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    179.90
    03:58 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    8.4 (4.9%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.50
    03:59 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    0.9 (0.54%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    293.35
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    3 (1.03%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    654.85
    03:50 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    42.35 (6.91%)

    Kalpataru Projects International share price

    1,405.90
    03:52 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    86.3 (6.54%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,859.40
    03:41 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    165.75 (6.15%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,475.00450.00
      Chennai
      77,481.00450.00
      Delhi
      77,633.00450.00
      Kolkata
      77,485.00450.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.