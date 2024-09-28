BCCI Secretary Jay Shah on Saturday announced that cricketers participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) will now receive a match fee of ₹ 7. 5 lakhs per game in addition to their contract earnings

The BCCI Secretary said to celebrate the consistency and champion outstanding performances in the the IPL, the cricket body is introducing a match fee of ₹7.5 lakhs per game for the players.

Shah said each franchise will allocate Rs12.60 crores as match fees for the upcoming season.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the BCCI Secretary said, “In a historic move to celebrate consistency and champion outstanding performances in the #IPL, we are thrilled to introduce a match fee of INR 7.5 lakhs per game for our cricketers! A cricketer playing all league matches in a season will get Rs. 1.05 crores in addition to his contracted amount," Shah said.

“Each franchise will allocate INR 12.60 crores as match fees for the season! This is a new era for the #IPL and our players!" he added.