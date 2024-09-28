Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  BCCI announces 7.5 lakh match fee for IPL cricketers, 1.05 crore more for full season participation

BCCI announces ₹7.5 lakh match fee for IPL cricketers, ₹1.05 crore more for full season participation

Written By Deepak Upadhyay

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah on Saturday announced that cricketers participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) will now receive a match fee of 7. 5 lakhs per game in addition to their contract earnings

BCCI announces 7.5 lakh match fee for IPL cricketers, 1.05 crore more for full season participation

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah on Saturday announced that cricketers participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) will now receive a match fee of 7. 5 lakhs per game in addition to their contract earnings.

The BCCI Secretary said to celebrate the consistency and champion outstanding performances in the the IPL, the cricket body is introducing a match fee of 7.5 lakhs per game for the players.

Shah said each franchise will allocate Rs12.60 crores as match fees for the upcoming season.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the BCCI Secretary said, “In a historic move to celebrate consistency and champion outstanding performances in the #IPL, we are thrilled to introduce a match fee of INR 7.5 lakhs per game for our cricketers! A cricketer playing all league matches in a season will get Rs. 1.05 crores in addition to his contracted amount," Shah said.

“Each franchise will allocate INR 12.60 crores as match fees for the season! This is a new era for the #IPL and our players!" he added.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.

Unlock Newsletters, Market Watchlist & much more.

Log in now to elevate your
news reading experience!