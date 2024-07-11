BCCI announces schedule for India-Sri Lanka white-ball tour: Check full list of fixtures here

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released on Thursday the schedule for the Indian Cricket Team’s tour of Sri Lanka. The white-ball tour will kick off with the T20Is (July 26, 27, 29) at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. This will be followed by three-match ODI series (August 1, 4, 7) in Colombo at the R Premadasa International Stadium.

The Pallekele International Stadium will be hosting the T20I leg of the series while the R Premadasa is getting to host the 50-over matches.

Check full list of fixtures for the upcoming India tour of Sri Lanka here: 1st T20I: July 26 – Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

2nd T20I: July 27 – Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

3rd T20I: July 29 – Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

1st ODI: August 1 – R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo

2nd ODI: August 4 – R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo

3rd ODI: August 7 – R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo

India-Sri Lanka white-ball tour Both Indian and Sri Lankan will be taking to the field with new head coaches. While this will also be the first assignment for former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir as the head coach, legendary all-rounder Sanath Jayasuriya has been named as the interim head coach for Lankan Lions.

Moreover, after Rohit Sharma's announced to retire from T20Is after winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, BCCI sources said that all-rounder Hardik Pandya is likely to lead Team India in the shortest format of the game. They also added that wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul is set to lead the team in One Day International (ODIs).

This will be India's second T20I series after their T20 World Cup win, defeating South Africa by seven runs in the final. Currently, a new-look India side, led by Shubman Gill and coached by VVS Laxman is on a tour to Zimbabwe for a five-match T20I series. The series is currently in India's hands by 2-1, with the fourth T20I set to be played on Saturday at Harare.

