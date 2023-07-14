The Board of Control of Cricket (BCCI) and Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday announced the schedule for Team India's upcoming tour to South Africa in December-January. The series will be crucial in the sense that it will be India's first assignment after the ICC World Cup 2023. The tour will begin with a three-match T20I series, followed by a three-match ODI series, and will culminate with the Freedom Series for Gandhi-Mandela Trophy involving two Tests, the BCCI said in a statement.

“The Freedom Series is significant not just because it features two excellent Test teams, but also because it honors Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela, two great leaders who shaped our respective nations, and the world around them. The Boxing Day Test and the New Year Test are amongst the most important fixtures on the international cricket calendar and the schedule has been planned particularly around these marquee dates. India has always received strong support in South Africa, and I am confident that fans will be treated to some enthralling contests with no shortage of intensity," BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said.

Here is the full schedule of Team India's South Africa tour:

The series comprises three T20Is planned for December 10 in Durban, December 12 in Gqeberha, and December 14 in Johannesburg. The initial ODI will be held in Johannesburg on December 17, followed by the second on December 19 in Gqeberha, and the third on December 21 in Paarl.

India is currently playing Test series against West Indies in Dominica and after that, the next assignment will be two-match Gandhi-Mandela Test series. The series will be India's crucial test during the World Test Championship cycle 2023-25.

“I eagerly await the arrival of the Indian Cricket Team and their passionate fans on our shores. This is an important tour for both teams and I am pleased that we will have a full tour comprising all three formats of the game. Both South Africa and India boast exceptional talent, and we can look forward to exciting cricket and thrilling matches. The tour also allows us to showcase the best of South Africa and we have spread out matches across the nation. We share an excellent rapport with BCCI, and I thank them for their support right throughout," said Lawson Naidoo, CSA Chairperson.