BCCI announces schedule for India's tour of South Africa. Here's the full schedule2 min read 14 Jul 2023, 07:32 PM IST
The India-South Africa series will be crucial in the sense that it will be India's first assignment after the ICC World Cup 2023
The Board of Control of Cricket (BCCI) and Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday announced the schedule for Team India's upcoming tour to South Africa in December-January. The series will be crucial in the sense that it will be India's first assignment after the ICC World Cup 2023. The tour will begin with a three-match T20I series, followed by a three-match ODI series, and will culminate with the Freedom Series for Gandhi-Mandela Trophy involving two Tests, the BCCI said in a statement.
