The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on 14 July announced the squad for 5 T20 international matches against West Indies. The 18-member squad of the Indian team will be led by Rohit Sharma.

Out-of-form Virat Kohli and pacer Jasprit Bumrah have been given rest for the series. While the inclusion of KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav is subject to fitness.

Apart from Rohit Sharma, the rest of squad includes – Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh.

The first T20I will be played on 29 July in Trinidad, while the second match will be played on 1 August at St Kitts. Third, fourth and fifth matches will be played on 2, 6 and 7 August at St Kitts, Lauderhill.

Earlier on 6 July, BCCI had announced the squad for 3 one-day internationals against West Indies. The squad will be led by Shikhar Dhawan.

Here also, Kohli and Bumrah have been given rest. Apart from Dhawan, the team includes – Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj and Arshdeep Singh.

All the 3 ODI matches – 22, 24 and 27 July – will be played on Port of Spain.

Meanwhile, commenting on Virat Kohli's out-of-form, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said on 14 July to news agency ANI, "Of course, look at the numbers he has got in international cricket that doesn’t happen without ability and quality. Yes, he has had a tough time and he knows that. He has been a great player himself. He himself knows by his own standards it has not been good and I see him coming back and doing well. But he has got to find his way and become successful, which he has been for the last 12-13 years or more and only Virat Kohli can do that."