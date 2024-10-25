India squad for South Africa T20I: BCCI announces squad; Vyshak Vijaykumar, Ramandeep Sing picked, Mayank Yadav dropped

India squad for South Africa T20I: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled the squads for India's upcoming tour of South Africa and the much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. Here are the key updates and details surrounding these selections.

India’s T20I Squad for South Africa Tour On Friday, the BCCI confirmed the Indian squad for the four T20 Internationals against South Africa. Notably, express pacer Mayank Yadav has been dropped from the squad due to injury and is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence.

New Additions to the Squad In a strategic move, Karnataka pacer Vyshak Vijaykumar and Punjab batter Ramandeep Singh have been included in the T20I squad, showcasing BCCI’s commitment to nurturing fresh talent.

India’s T20I Squad Suryakumar Yadav (C)

Abhishek Sharma

Sanju Samson (WK)

Rinku Singh

Tilak Varma

Jitesh Sharma (WK)

Hardik Pandya

Axar Patel

Ramandeep Singh

Varun Chakaravarthy

Ravi Bishnoi

Arshdeep Singh

Vijaykumar Vyshak

Avesh Khan

Yash Dayal

Border-Gavaskar Trophy Squad Announced In preparation for the upcoming five-Test series against Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the BCCI has also announced an 18-member Indian squad led by Rohit Sharma.

Maiden Call-Ups Delhi speedster Harshit Rana and Andhra seam bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy have received their first call-ups, adding depth to the bowling lineup.

Notable Absences Mohammed Shami is notably absent from the squad, while Kuldeep Yadav has been advised long-term rehabilitation for a groin injury. Axar Patel has also been dropped, making way for Washington Sundar, who has taken 11 wickets in the ongoing Test series in Pune.

India’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy Squad Rohit Sharma (C)

Jasprit Bumrah (VC)

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Abhimanyu Easwaran

Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli

KL Rahul

Rishabh Pant (WK)

Sarfaraz Khan

Dhruv Jurel (WK)

R Ashwin

R Jadeja

Mohammed Siraj

Akash Deep

Prasidh Krishna

Harshit Rana

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Washington Sundar

Reserves:

Mukesh Kumar

Navdeep Saini