India squad for South Africa T20I: BCCI announces squad; Vyshak Vijaykumar, Ramandeep Sing picked, Mayank Yadav dropped

India squad for South Africa T20I: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled the squads for India's upcoming tour of South Africa and the much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. Here are the key updates and details surrounding these selections.
On Friday, the BCCI confirmed the Indian squad for the four T20 Internationals against South Africa. Notably, express pacer Mayank Yadav has been dropped from the squad due to injury and is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence.
In a strategic move, Karnataka pacer Vyshak Vijaykumar and Punjab batter Ramandeep Singh have been included in the T20I squad, showcasing BCCI’s commitment to nurturing fresh talent.
Suryakumar Yadav (C)
Abhishek Sharma
Sanju Samson (WK)
Rinku Singh
Tilak Varma
Jitesh Sharma (WK)
Hardik Pandya
Axar Patel
Ramandeep Singh
Varun Chakaravarthy
Ravi Bishnoi
Arshdeep Singh
Vijaykumar Vyshak
Avesh Khan
Yash Dayal
In preparation for the upcoming five-Test series against Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the BCCI has also announced an 18-member Indian squad led by Rohit Sharma.
Delhi speedster Harshit Rana and Andhra seam bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy have received their first call-ups, adding depth to the bowling lineup.
Mohammed Shami is notably absent from the squad, while Kuldeep Yadav has been advised long-term rehabilitation for a groin injury. Axar Patel has also been dropped, making way for Washington Sundar, who has taken 11 wickets in the ongoing Test series in Pune.
Rohit Sharma (C)
Jasprit Bumrah (VC)
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Abhimanyu Easwaran
Shubman Gill
Virat Kohli
KL Rahul
Rishabh Pant (WK)
Sarfaraz Khan
Dhruv Jurel (WK)
R Ashwin
R Jadeja
Mohammed Siraj
Akash Deep
Prasidh Krishna
Harshit Rana
Nitish Kumar Reddy
Washington Sundar
Reserves:
Mukesh Kumar
Navdeep Saini
Khaleel Ahmed