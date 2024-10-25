India squad for South Africa T20I: BCCI announces squad; Vyshak Vijaykumar, Ramandeep Sing picked, Mayank Yadav dropped

India squad for South Africa T20I: BCCI announced the Indian squads for the SA tour and Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. Notable changes include Mayank Yadav absence, fresh additions like Vyshak Vijaykumar, and first-time call-ups for Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy in the Test squad.

Livemint
Updated25 Oct 2024, 10:45 PM IST
Advertisement
India squad for South Africa T20I: Express pacer Mayank Yadav was dropped from the India versus South Africa T20I squad as he is injured and at Centre of Excellence for rehabilitation(AP)

India squad for South Africa T20I: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled the squads for India's upcoming tour of South Africa and the much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. Here are the key updates and details surrounding these selections.

Also Read | ’No drinking water. BCCI keeps it simple’: Outrage amid Ind vs NZ match in Pune

India’s T20I Squad for South Africa Tour

On Friday, the BCCI confirmed the Indian squad for the four T20 Internationals against South Africa. Notably, express pacer Mayank Yadav has been dropped from the squad due to injury and is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence.

Advertisement

New Additions to the Squad

In a strategic move, Karnataka pacer Vyshak Vijaykumar and Punjab batter Ramandeep Singh have been included in the T20I squad, showcasing BCCI’s commitment to nurturing fresh talent.

Also Read | BCCI names Jasprit Bumrah as vice captain for Ind vs NZ Test series

India’s T20I Squad

Suryakumar Yadav (C)

Abhishek Sharma

Sanju Samson (WK)

Rinku Singh

Tilak Varma

Jitesh Sharma (WK)

Hardik Pandya

Axar Patel

Ramandeep Singh

Varun Chakaravarthy

Ravi Bishnoi

Arshdeep Singh

Vijaykumar Vyshak

Avesh Khan

Yash Dayal

Border-Gavaskar Trophy Squad Announced

In preparation for the upcoming five-Test series against Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the BCCI has also announced an 18-member Indian squad led by Rohit Sharma.

Maiden Call-Ups

Delhi speedster Harshit Rana and Andhra seam bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy have received their first call-ups, adding depth to the bowling lineup.

Also Read | Will Indian cricket team travel to Pakistan for CT 2025? Here’s what BCCI says

Notable Absences

Mohammed Shami is notably absent from the squad, while Kuldeep Yadav has been advised long-term rehabilitation for a groin injury. Axar Patel has also been dropped, making way for Washington Sundar, who has taken 11 wickets in the ongoing Test series in Pune.

Advertisement

India’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy Squad

Rohit Sharma (C)

Jasprit Bumrah (VC)

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Abhimanyu Easwaran

Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli

KL Rahul

Rishabh Pant (WK)

Sarfaraz Khan

Dhruv Jurel (WK)

R Ashwin

R Jadeja

Mohammed Siraj

Akash Deep

Prasidh Krishna

Harshit Rana

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Washington Sundar

Reserves:

Mukesh Kumar

Navdeep Saini

Khaleel Ahmed

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
First Published:25 Oct 2024, 10:45 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIndia squad for South Africa T20I: BCCI announces squad; Vyshak Vijaykumar, Ramandeep Sing picked, Mayank Yadav dropped
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts