Aiming to bring discipline in the Indian Cricket Team and improve players' performances, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced restrictions on personal staff and the presence of players' families on tours in a new policy, reported PTI.
In addition, the BCCI made it mandatory for players to participate in domestic matches, adding that exceptions would only be given under extraordinary circumstances.
