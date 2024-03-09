BCCI announces Test Cricket incentive of up to ₹45 lakh per match for India men after 4-1 win against England
Aimed at providing financial growth and stability to esteemed athletes, the Board of Control for Cricket in India on 9 March announced the initiation of the 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme' for Senior Men.
According to details, a player who represents more than 50 percent of the matches in a season will be paid ₹30 lakh extra per match as an incentive, whereas a player who represents more than 75 percent of games will be paid an extra ₹45 lakh per match.
However, non-playing members of the size will be paid 50 percent of the amount.
Here's the breakdown:
|Matches Played
|Assuming 9 Tests in a season
|Playing XI incentive
|Playing XI incentive
|Less than 50 percent
|Less than 4
|Not applicable
|Not applicable
|More than 50 percent
|5 or 6
|₹30 lakh per match
|₹15 lah per match
|More than 75 percent
|7 or more
|₹45 lakh per match
|₹22.5 lakh per match
A playing XI member makes ₹15 Lakhs per game apart from the central retainer amount they are paid annually. With the current move, now players can make a sizeable amount of money even though they fall under a lower bracket in the retainers, reported cricket.com.
India Vs England 5th test:
Meanwhile, India won the 5th Test at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on March 9, by beating England by an innings and 64 runs. Apart from this, India also won the series 4-1.
