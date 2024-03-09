Hello User
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  BCCI announces Test Cricket incentive of up to 45 lakh per match for India men after 4-1 win against England

BCCI announces Test Cricket incentive of up to 45 lakh per match for India men after 4-1 win against England

Written By Saurav Mukherjee

  • According to details, a player who represents more than 50 percent of the matches in a season will be paid 30 lakh extra per match as incentive, whereas a player who represents more than 75 percent of games will be paid an extra 45 lakh per match.

India's Rohit Sharma and teammates celebrate after the 5th Test match as they defeated England by 4-1 in the series at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on March 9. 2024 REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Aimed at providing financial growth and stability to esteemed athletes, the Board of Control for Cricket in India on 9 March announced the initiation of the 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme' for Senior Men.

Under the 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme' – commencing from the 2022-23 season – athletes will served with an additional reward structure on top of the existing match fee for Test matches, set at 15 lakhs.

ALSO READ: India vs England 5th Test: Shubman Gill's father proudly applauds as son hits century | Watch video here

Taking to X, BCCI secretary Jay Shah wrote, “I am pleased to announce the initiation of the 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme' for Senior Men, a step aimed at providing financial growth and stability to our esteemed athletes. Commencing from the 2022-23 season, the 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme' will serve as an additional reward structure on top of the existing match fee for Test matches, set at INR 15 lakhs."

According to details, a player who represents more than 50 percent of the matches in a season will be paid 30 lakh extra per match as an incentive, whereas a player who represents more than 75 percent of games will be paid an extra 45 lakh per match.

However, non-playing members of the size will be paid 50 percent of the amount.

Here's the breakdown:

Matches PlayedAssuming 9 Tests in a seasonPlaying XI incentivePlaying XI incentive
Less than 50 percentLess than 4Not applicableNot applicable
More than 50 percent5 or 6 30 lakh per match 15 lah per match
More than 75 percent7 or more 45 lakh per match 22.5 lakh per match

A playing XI member makes 15 Lakhs per game apart from the central retainer amount they are paid annually. With the current move, now players can make a sizeable amount of money even though they fall under a lower bracket in the retainers, reported cricket.com.

India Vs England 5th test:

Meanwhile, India won the 5th Test at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on March 9, by beating England by an innings and 64 runs. Apart from this, India also won the series 4-1.

