World no.1 Jasprit Bumrah has been chosen the Best International Cricketer 2023-24 in men's category while elegant batter Smriti Mandhana was picked for the corresponding women's trophy at the Board's annual honours that will be presented on Saturday.

Jasprit Bumrah, who won the ICC Test and Cricketer of the Year awards, was India's standout bowler last year, playing a pivotal role in India's home wins over England and Bangladesh. He took 32 wickets against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) across five Tests.

Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar has been chosen for Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award. Smriti Mandhana, who was the ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year, made 743 runs in the 2024 calendar year. She scored four ODI centuries, a record in the women's game.

The 28-year-old cricketer's ODI runs came at an average of 57.86 and an impressive strike rate of 95.15. Spin great Ravichandran Ashwin, who retired from international cricket in the middle of BGT as India's second highest wicket-taker in Tests with 537 dismissals and overall eighth highest, has been bestowed with a special award at the end of his career.

Sarfaraz Khan wins for Best International Debut Among newcomers, Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan was picked for the Best International Debut among men. The Mumbai also hit a counter-attacking 150 against New Zealand in the Bengaluru Test.

Among women, Asha Sobhana has been chosen for the award for Best International Debut as she picked up 4/21 against South Africa to help India win by 143 runs in their first ODI at Bengaluru in June 2024.

Mandhana and Deepti Sharma will be honoured with the highest run-getter and highest wicket-taker in ODIs. While Mandhana finished with 747 runs in 13 matches, Sharma took 24 wickets in 13 matches.

Tanush Kotian will be awarded with the Best Performance in BCCI Domestic Tournaments trophy. The 26-year-old was a part of Mumbai's 42nd Ranji Trophy win in 2023-24 and scored 502 runs in 10 matches with one century and five fifties and also grabbed 29 wickets.

The Mumbai Cricket Association would be given the Best Performance in BCCI Domestic Tournaments Trophy for winning various titles such as Ranji Trophy, U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy, U-14 West Zone Championship, senior women's T20 Trophy, women's U-19 One Day Trophy, Bapuna Cup T20 Tournament and men's U-19 All India Tournament. Akshay Totre from Indore was adjudged the Best Umpire in Domestic Cricket for the season.

