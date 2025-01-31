BCCI Annual Awards 2023-24: Jasprit Bumrah, Smriti Mandhana bag top honours; check complete list

The BCCI will give a special award to Ravichandran Ashwin who retired from international cricket in December 2024. Sachin Tendulkar will also be getting a Lifetime Achievement award.

31 Jan 2025
Jasprit Bumrah was named the ICC Cricketer of the Year 2024. (PTI)

World no.1 Jasprit Bumrah has been chosen the Best International Cricketer 2023-24 in men's category while elegant batter Smriti Mandhana was picked for the corresponding women's trophy at the Board's annual honours that will be presented on Saturday.

Jasprit Bumrah, who won the ICC Test and Cricketer of the Year awards, was India's standout bowler last year, playing a pivotal role in India's home wins over England and Bangladesh. He took 32 wickets against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) across five Tests.

Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar has been chosen for Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award. Smriti Mandhana, who was the ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year, made 743 runs in the 2024 calendar year. She scored four ODI centuries, a record in the women's game.

The 28-year-old cricketer's ODI runs came at an average of 57.86 and an impressive strike rate of 95.15. Spin great Ravichandran Ashwin, who retired from international cricket in the middle of BGT as India's second highest wicket-taker in Tests with 537 dismissals and overall eighth highest, has been bestowed with a special award at the end of his career.

Sarfaraz Khan wins for Best International Debut

Among newcomers, Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan was picked for the Best International Debut among men. The Mumbai also hit a counter-attacking 150 against New Zealand in the Bengaluru Test.

Among women, Asha Sobhana has been chosen for the award for Best International Debut as she picked up 4/21 against South Africa to help India win by 143 runs in their first ODI at Bengaluru in June 2024.

Mandhana and Deepti Sharma will be honoured with the highest run-getter and highest wicket-taker in ODIs. While Mandhana finished with 747 runs in 13 matches, Sharma took 24 wickets in 13 matches.

Tanush Kotian will be awarded with the Best Performance in BCCI Domestic Tournaments trophy. The 26-year-old was a part of Mumbai's 42nd Ranji Trophy win in 2023-24 and scored 502 runs in 10 matches with one century and five fifties and also grabbed 29 wickets.

The Mumbai Cricket Association would be given the Best Performance in BCCI Domestic Tournaments Trophy for winning various titles such as Ranji Trophy, U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy, U-14 West Zone Championship, senior women's T20 Trophy, women's U-19 One Day Trophy, Bapuna Cup T20 Tournament and men's U-19 All India Tournament. Akshay Totre from Indore was adjudged the Best Umpire in Domestic Cricket for the season.

Complete list of winners in BCCI Awards 2023-24

AwardWinner
Best Performance in BCCI Domestic TournamentsMumbai Cricket Association
Highest Wickets in ODIs (Women)Deepti Sharma
Highest Run-Getter in ODIs (Women)Smriti Mandhana
Best International Debut (Women)Asha Sobhna
Best International Debut (Men)Sarfaraz Khan
Best International Cricketer (Women)Smriti Mandhana
Polly Umrigar Award: Best International Cricketer (Men)Jasprit Bumrah
BCCI Special AwardRavichandran Ashwin
Col. CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement AwardSachin Tendulkar
Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Best Woman Cricketer (Junior Domestic)Ishwari Awasare (Maharashtra)
Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Best Woman Cricketer (Senior Domestic)Priya Mishra (Delhi)
Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Highest Wicket-Taker in U16 Vijay Merchant TrophyHemchudeshan Jeganathan (Tamil Nadu)
Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Highest Run Getter in U16 Vijay Merchant TrophyLakshya Raichandani (Uttarakhand)
M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Wicket-Taker in U19 Cooch Behar TrophyVishnu Bhardwaj (Madhya Pradesh)
M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Run Getter in U19 Cooch Behar TrophyKavya Teotia (Uttar Pradesh)
M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Wicket-Taker in U23 CK Nayudu Trophy (Plate Group)Neizekho Rupreo (Nagaland)
M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Run Getter in U23 CK Nayudu Trophy (Plate Group)Hem Chetri (Nagaland)
M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Wicket-Taker in U23 CK Nayudu Trophy (Elite Group)P. Vidyuth (Tamil Nadu)
M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Run Getter in U23 CK Nayudu Trophy (Elite Group)Aneesh KV (Karnataka)
Madhavrao Scindia Award: Highest Wicket-Taker in Ranji Trophy (Plate Group)Mohit Jangra (Mizoram)
Madhavrao Scindia Award: Highest Wicket-Taker in Ranji Trophy (Elite Group)Tanay Thyagarajan (Hyderabad)
Madhavrao Scindia Award: Highest Run Getter in Ranji Trophy (Plate Group)Agni Chopra (Mizoram)
Madhavrao Scindia Award: Highest Run Getter in Ranji Trophy (Elite Group)Ricky Bhui (Andhra Pradesh)
Lala Amarnath Award for the Best All-Rounder in Domestic Limited-Overs CompetitionsShashank Singh (Chhattisgarh)
Lala Amarnath Award for the Best All-Rounder in Ranji TrophyTanush Kotian (Mumbai)
Best Umpire in Domestic CricketAkshay Totre
