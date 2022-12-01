The Board of Cricket Council of India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the names of former Indian cricket players Ashok Malhotra and Jatin Paranjape as members of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC). The Committee also has Sulakshana Naik as its third member, who has played for the Indian women cricket team.
The first major task for the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) will be to shortlist the candidates for the post of national selectors.
Ashok Malhotra recently served as the President of the Indian Cricketers’ Association and has represented the country in 7 Test matches and 20 One Day International (ODI) matches. Jatin Paranjape has a relatively short career with the Indian cricket team and has played 4 One Day International (ODIs) for the country. Paranjape has been a member of the former Senior Men’s Selection Committee.
Sulakshana Naik had a long career with the Indian women's team spanning around 11 years. She has played two Test matches, 46 One Day Internationals (ODIs), and 31 T20 matches for the country.
According to sports news website SPORTSTAR, Malhotra and Paranjape will replace the erstwhile members, Madan Lal and RP Singh. The three-member Cricket Advisory Board is headed by a Chairman but the position is vacant since Madan Lal turned 70. The CAC will now appoint a new five-member All India Senior Selection Committee.
RP Singh and Sulakshana Naik interviewed Rahul Dravid for the post of head coach last November.
The news comes as the Indian cricket team led by Rohit Sharma leaves for Dhaka for the ODI series. Amid the average and inconsistent performance of the Indian cricket team over the past few years in various tournaments, questions are being raised on the team selection.
The new Cricket Advisory Board has a great task at hand to appoint the best people for the role of selectors, who going forward can select a better team for the upcoming tournaments for India.
