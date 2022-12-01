Ashok Malhotra recently served as the President of the Indian Cricketers’ Association and has represented the country in 7 Test matches and 20 One Day International (ODI) matches. Jatin Paranjape has a relatively short career with the Indian cricket team and has played 4 One Day International (ODIs) for the country. Paranjape has been a member of the former Senior Men’s Selection Committee.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}