BCCI appoints MPL Sports as kit sponsor of Team India

NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced that MPL Sports, the athleisure wear and sports merchandise brand from esports platform Mobile Premier League, will be the new kit sponsor and official merchandise partner for the Indian cricket team.

MPL Sports has signed a three-year agreement with BCCI, starting from November this year to December 2023. MPL Sports’ association with BCCI will begin with the upcoming India’s tour of Australia which starts 27 November in Sydney. The senior men and women and the Under-19 teams are also a part of the deal for the new kits.

“We look forward to MPL Sports adding a new chapter to the team’s kit, and bring Official BCCI licensed merchandise within easy and convenient reach for the billion-plus fans who cheer for Team India," said BCCI president Sourav Ganguly in a statement.

Apart from team India jerseys, MPL Sports will also sell licensed Team India merchandise to fans at an affordable price.

Commenting on the partnership, Abhishek Madhavan, senior vice president, growth and marketing, MPL and MPL Sports, said, “India is a market with a billion cricket fans and we see a lot of potential in the underpenetrated merchandise market in India. We hope to partner closely with the BCCI and take all kinds of team India merchandise to the masses - with offline as well as online distribution at affordable prices."

MPL Sports offers a wide range of affordable products, from sports and athleisure wear to Cricket equipment, as well as other accessories such as masks, wrist bands, footwear and headgear, etc. The brand also plans to launch affordable performance clothing and accessories dedicated to esports fans.

