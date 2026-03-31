BCCI asked to ‘fast track’ Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after heroics against CSK: ‘He is ready to graduate to…’

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has lauded 15-year-old Rajasthan Royals batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after the southpaw scored a 15-ball half-century during the clash against Chennai Super Kings on Monday. Kaif admitted that until last year he feared that Sooryavanshi was getting ‘hyped way too early’ but has now argued that Sooryavanshi is ready to ‘graduate to the next level’.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kaif wrote, “Last season I thought Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was getting hyped way too early. An old-school cricketer, I believe there should be no haste in fast-tracking young players. But a year later, I think he is ready to graduate to the next level. The 15-year-old boy can entertain and play match-winning knocks.”

Sooryavanshi's heroics help RR thrash CSK in Guwahati: Chennai Super Kings were dealt their first few blows even before the first ball of the match was bowled, with the franchise losing the services of MS Dhoni and Dewald Brevis due to injury.

After losing the toss in Guwahati, Ruturaj Gaikwad's side were asked to bat first at the venue. The new duo of Sanju Samson and Gaikwad took centre stage, but the partnership was quickly broken, with Samson getting bowled out by Nandre Burger in the second over itself, and Gaikwad followed soon afterwards in the very next over.

CSK could not get going from that point onward as the franchise lost four wickets inside the first six overs and ultimately only posted a total of 127 on the board.

In reply, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal gave a blazing start to the Royals, ensuring that their team could only win from that point. Sooryavanshi set the stage for RR as he struck his half-century inside the powerplay.

Sooryavanshi on his heroics: Speaking after the match to broadcasters, Sooryavanshi said, "The plan today was simply to execute well in the powerplay. Initially, the wicket felt a bit sticky, but as the ball got older, it started coming onto the bat nicely."

"I do think about defence, but today our plan was to control the game in the powerplay because, in a small chase, that phase is crucial. If the bowling team does well there, the game can tilt their way, but our powerplay went really well," he added.