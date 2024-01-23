BCCI Awards 2023: Ravi Shastri receives Lifetime Achievement honour, check full list here
Apart from this, former Indian wicketkeeper-batter Farokh Engineer also received the Lifetime Achievement Award in the recently concluded ceremony in Hyderabad.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) awards on 23 January announced the 2024 edition of its awards and conferred former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri with the Colonel CK Nayadu Lifetime Achievement Award.
Here the full list of BCCI Awards:
Best International Debut
2019- 20: Mayank Agarwal
2020-21: Axar Patel
2021-22: Shreyas Iyer
2022-23: Yashasvi Jaiswal
Polly Umrigar Award for Best International Cricketer
2019- 20: Mohammad Shami
2020-21: R Ashwin
2021-22: Jasprit Bumrah
2022-23: Shubman Gill
Dilip Sardesai Award
Most wickets in Test Cricket - 2022-23 (India vs West Indies): R Ashwin
Most runs in Test Cricket - 2022-23 (India vs West Indies): Yashasvi Jaiswal
Col. CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award
Farokh Engineer and Ravi Shastri.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!