The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) awards on 23 January announced the 2024 edition of its awards and conferred former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri with the Colonel CK Nayadu Lifetime Achievement Award.

With this Ravi Shastri joined celebrated cricketer Shastri in the elite list of winners. Apart from this, former Indian wicketkeeper-batter Farokh Engineer also received the Lifetime Achievement Award in the recently concluded ceremony in Hyderabad.

Shubman Gill was named the Best International Cricketer in the men's category. He emerged as the fourth Indian batter after Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli to take the top spot in the ICC batting rankings in the 50-over format.

Earlier, Gill replaced Pakistan's Babar Azam to take the top spot in the ICC rankings. Gill was also the quickest to cross the 2000-run mark in One Day Internationals (ODIs). He claimed the Polly Umrigar Award for the year 2022-23.

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah took home the special honour for his heroics in the 2021-2022 season. Bumrah was named Rohit Sharma's deputy for the upcoming Test series between India and England. Also, his teammates Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Shami were declared the winners of the Polly Umrigar Award for the 2021-21 and 2019-2020 seasons.

Here the full list of BCCI Awards: Best International Debut

2019- 20: Mayank Agarwal

2020-21: Axar Patel

2021-22: Shreyas Iyer

2022-23: Yashasvi Jaiswal

Polly Umrigar Award for Best International Cricketer

2019- 20: Mohammad Shami

2020-21: R Ashwin

2021-22: Jasprit Bumrah

2022-23: Shubman Gill

Dilip Sardesai Award

Most wickets in Test Cricket - 2022-23 (India vs West Indies): R Ashwin

Most runs in Test Cricket - 2022-23 (India vs West Indies): Yashasvi Jaiswal

Col. CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award

Farokh Engineer and Ravi Shastri.

