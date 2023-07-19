BCCI bags whopping $230 million in ICC revenue share; PCB disappointed with less share1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 04:01 PM IST
Pakistan Cricket Board expressed disappointment over its small share of 5.75% from the ICC revenues
Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) bagged the largest chunk of International Cricket Council (ICC) revenue share as it received a whopping $230 million. The amount is around 38% of the overall ICC revenue of $600 million. Pakistan Cricket Board expressed disappointment over its small share of 5.75% amounting to ₹$34.5 million. PCB shared questions on the methodology of revenue distribution.
