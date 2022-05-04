BCCI bans Boria Majumdar for 2 yrs: No access to stadiums, Indian cricketers

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The ban on Boria Majumdar includes not getting press accreditation for any matches in India for two years, an embargo on interviewing Indian cricketers, and no access to any cricket stadiums for 2 years in the country
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has banned sports journalist Boria Majumdar for two years for "threatening and intimidating" Indian wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha.
The ban includes not getting press accreditation for any matches (domestic and international) in India for two years, an embargo on interviewing centrally contracted players in India for two years, and no access to any of the cricket board’s and state units’ stadiums for two years in the country.
The BCCI had formed a three-member committee in February after wicket-keeper Saha alleged on social media that he was bullied for an interview. He initially refused to name the journalist, but later identified the scribe as Majumdar while deposing before the three-member panel, which comprised BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla, BCCI treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal and BCCI councilor Prabhtej Singh Bhatia.
BCCI interim CEO and IPL COO Hemang Amin in a letter to the state units wrote, "Mr Wriddiman Saha has shared screenshots of messages sent by a journalist on social media platform, Twitter, wherein he stated that he felt bullied by the conduct of the said journalist. Mr Saha in the hearing named Mr Boria Majumdar as the journalist."
Amin further stated, "The BCCI Committee considered the submissions by both Mr Saha and Mr Majumdar and concluded that the actions by Mr Majumdar were indeed in the nature of threat and intimidation."
According to Amin, the committee recommended three sanctions to the Apex Council, which it ratified.
The BCCI has also directed all state units to facilitate strict compliance with the ban in their respective associations.