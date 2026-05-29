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BCCI bans smart sunglasses in IPL 2026: Anti-corruption unit tightens rules on high-tech gadgets

The BCCI has promised zero tolerance and warned that any violation will invite heavy penalties. As the tournament heats up, all eyes will be on how effectively these guidelines are followed on the ground.

Aachal Maniyar
Published29 May 2026, 06:19 PM IST
A digital screen displaying the IPL logo before the start of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 match.
A digital screen displaying the IPL logo before the start of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 match.(AFP)
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The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken a firm stand against the latest tech trend threatening the integrity of the Indian Premier League (IPL). In a fresh advisory issued to all franchises, the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACSU) has completely banned the use of smart sunglasses by players, support staff, and match officials during the ongoing 2026 season.

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These stylish-looking glasses, now being aggressively marketed to cricketers, come packed with features that allow live streaming, text messaging, and even video calls over mobile data or Wi-Fi. The BCCI fears they could easily become tools for unauthorised communication inside restricted zones.

Also Read | Rishabh Pant steps down as LSG captain after IPL 2026 horror show

Why the BCCI has classified smart sunglasses as risky devices

In its strongly worded notice, the Board explained the exact problem. “Kindly note that these devices are equipped with advanced communication features, including live streaming, sending and receiving text messages, as well as audio and video calling capabilities through mobile data or Wi-Fi networks,” BCCI stated.

“Accordingly, under the PMOA Minimum Standards, such goggles/glasses are classified both as an 'Audio/Video Recording Device' and a 'Communication Device'.”

The advisory made it clear, “It is hereby notified that the possession and/or use of 'Smart Goggles' is strictly prohibited within the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA).”

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Also Read | India domestic cricket season 2026-27, full schedule revealed; check details

Strict new deposit rule

To plug any loopholes, the BCCI has directed every player and team member to hand over these smart sunglasses along with their phones and smartwatches to the Security Liaison Officer (SLO) before stepping into the PMOA on match days.

“All players and support staff are directed to deposit such devices with the Security Liaison Officer (SLO), along with their mobile phones and smartwatches, upon entering the PMOA on match days,” the Board said.

“Failure to deposit such devices shall be deemed a breach of the PMOA protocols and may result in penalties under the PMOA Minimum Standards for IPL 2026,” it added.

Notably, this move comes just weeks after Rajasthan Royals staff member Romi Bhinder was slammed with a one lakh fine and a warning for being caught using a phone inside the team dugout.

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IPL 2026 has already been hit by multiple off-field issues

The smart sunglasses ban is the latest in a series of tough measures taken by the BCCI this season. The league has already witnessed several code-of-conduct breaches, forcing officials to issue fresh protocols. Players are now banned from late-night outings without prior permission from the security team. Guests are also strictly prohibited from entering players’ and support staff hotel rooms over serious concerns about security and possible honey-trapping attempts.

With high-stakes matches still left in IPL 2026, these measures aim to ensure that the focus remains purely on cricket and nothing else.

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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