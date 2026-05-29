BCCI bans smart sunglasses in IPL 2026: Anti-corruption unit tightens rules on high-tech gadgets

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken a firm stand against the latest tech trend threatening the integrity of the Indian Premier League (IPL). In a fresh advisory issued to all franchises, the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACSU) has completely banned the use of smart sunglasses by players, support staff, and match officials during the ongoing 2026 season.

Advertisement

These stylish-looking glasses, now being aggressively marketed to cricketers, come packed with features that allow live streaming, text messaging, and even video calls over mobile data or Wi-Fi. The BCCI fears they could easily become tools for unauthorised communication inside restricted zones.

Also Read | Rishabh Pant steps down as LSG captain after IPL 2026 horror show

Why the BCCI has classified smart sunglasses as risky devices In its strongly worded notice, the Board explained the exact problem. “Kindly note that these devices are equipped with advanced communication features, including live streaming, sending and receiving text messages, as well as audio and video calling capabilities through mobile data or Wi-Fi networks,” BCCI stated.

“Accordingly, under the PMOA Minimum Standards, such goggles/glasses are classified both as an 'Audio/Video Recording Device' and a 'Communication Device'.”

The advisory made it clear, “It is hereby notified that the possession and/or use of 'Smart Goggles' is strictly prohibited within the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA).”

Advertisement

Strict new deposit rule To plug any loopholes, the BCCI has directed every player and team member to hand over these smart sunglasses along with their phones and smartwatches to the Security Liaison Officer (SLO) before stepping into the PMOA on match days.

“All players and support staff are directed to deposit such devices with the Security Liaison Officer (SLO), along with their mobile phones and smartwatches, upon entering the PMOA on match days,” the Board said.

“Failure to deposit such devices shall be deemed a breach of the PMOA protocols and may result in penalties under the PMOA Minimum Standards for IPL 2026,” it added.

Notably, this move comes just weeks after Rajasthan Royals staff member Romi Bhinder was slammed with a ₹one lakh fine and a warning for being caught using a phone inside the team dugout.

Advertisement

IPL 2026 has already been hit by multiple off-field issues The smart sunglasses ban is the latest in a series of tough measures taken by the BCCI this season. The league has already witnessed several code-of-conduct breaches, forcing officials to issue fresh protocols. Players are now banned from late-night outings without prior permission from the security team. Guests are also strictly prohibited from entering players’ and support staff hotel rooms over serious concerns about security and possible honey-trapping attempts.

With high-stakes matches still left in IPL 2026, these measures aim to ensure that the focus remains purely on cricket and nothing else.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.